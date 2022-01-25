Whaka100 going ahead in Red with 2000 competitors expected

Sam Kelway
By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Organisers of the Whaka100 are confident the event can go ahead this weekend, but say it will look quite different from previous years.

Thousands are expected to attend the Rotorua mountain bike two-day ride and event director and owner, Tim Farmer, told 1News he's following the red light restrictions.

"Athlete registration in another part of the venue to prevent unnecessary crowds," Farmer said.

"The volunteer centre is down the road and when the athletes turn up to the start line they’ll actually be funnelled into a very fenced area with security."

Riders will be split into pods of 100, and will start in waves of five every ten seconds.

At the end of every race competitors will collect their own medals, grab a drink and will be escorted from the venue, and all spectators have been banned.

Farmer, a police officer-turned-events organiser, said he has combed through every detail.

"The race operates with number plates which are all identifiable by data.

"We have a race management software as well which actually tracks their journey through the forest."

Cyclists compete in the Whaka100.

Cyclists compete in the Whaka100. (Source: Whaka100 / Facebook)

They're expecting at least 2000 riders to compete at the weekend and while some aspects of the event have had to be cancelled, Farmer said big events can still go ahead safely.

"There is a definite need for a little more structure around mass participation."

"That will also help the community because a lot of these events are really good for people’s mental health and social wellbeing.

"So it would be great to see events evolve to match the Covid response."

Farmer is calling on the Government to use industry experts for mass participation events, and to build guidelines which will help avoid cancellations.

Meanwhile sports marketing consultant, Paul Gunn, told 1News the Whaka100 has a multi-million dollar impact on the local economy.

"The event really drives people into bars and to spend money in the local economy," Gunn said.

“It's really, really important events find a way to move forward and deliver with what the public wants."

SportCovid-19

