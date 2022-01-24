Sport in NZ already suffering as Red restrictions introduced

The Government's decision to move New Zealand to the Red setting of the Covid-19 traffic light system has had an immediate effect on sport in Aotearoa.

New Zealand as a whole moved to the Red setting overnight Sunday due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant beginning to spread in the community.

As such, heavier restrictions have been introduced such as outdoor and indoor events and gatherings for vaccinated people being reduced to 100 people when monitored and down to 25 if vaccine passes aren't checked.

The restrictions have already had an impact with next month's Masters Games in Dunedin cancelled.

"It's not our decision," Masters Games manager Vicki Kestila told 1News.

"We follow the Government. They've made the decision for us but it's gutting - it's two years of hard work [for nothing]."

1News understands another event with a large gathering of athletes in excess of 100 - the Coast the Coast - is expected to follow suit as well.

Super Rugby clubs have also had to make adjustments quickly with the Crusaders confirming on Monday morning they were moving their pre-season fixture against the Hurricanes in Blenheim back to Christchurch.

"The substantial cost of delivering this fixture at a regional venue, paired with the current Omicron situation in New Zealand and the country’s move overnight to the Red traffic light setting, means hosting the fixture at its current venue is now untenable," Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said Monday.

“It’s always a highlight of our pre-season to connect with fans in parts of the Crusaders region we don’t usually get to play, and this news will be especially disappointing for the people of Blenheim who were really looking forward to seeing the first Super Rugby game played at Lansdowne Park since 2016."

Grant Robertson. (Source: Getty)

With Super Rugby Pacific due to kick off in just over three weeks, clubs are also expecting matches to be played without crowds - a fate that will likely extend to the Cricket World Cup in March.

"We don't know how long this will last,'' Sports Minister Grant Robertson said Sunday.

"The Women's Cricket World Cup organisers have been planning for this tournament to take place in the Red setting, and it can absolutely do that."

Robertson said it could be possible for some fans to get out and support the White Ferns and other teams at the Red setting though.

"Bear in mind, when we brought the Red setting in it is possible to use the defined space rules to effectively have pods of 100 people as long as they keep separate from one and another and come into and out of the venue separately," he said.

"I know the Cricket World Cup team have been thinking about that, if it is necessary.''

The World Cup adds to a busy summer of cricket already playing out in New Zealand with the Super Smash expected to continue without crowds as the finals draw near.

The Black Caps' upcoming Test series against South Africa in February as well as their ODI series in March against the Netherlands is also expected to proceed with restrictions.