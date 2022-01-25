Thunderstorm warning issued for Auckland and Northland

Source: 1News

Metservice has issued a thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island on Tuesday evening.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The watch was issued at 5pm and is in force until 11pm.

"A front, with embedded thunderstorms is moving southwards over the upper North Island this afternoon and evening," Metservice said.

There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h for Northland east of about Kaikohe, and Auckland including Great Barrier Island.

Metservice says rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Coromandel Peninsula. Metservice says periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria (eg 50 to 60mm in 9 to 12h)."

New ZealandWeather NewsNorthlandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

10 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Tuesday

2

Thunderstorm warning issued for Auckland and Northland

3

Tougher mask rules on the way in light of Omicron

4

Expert calls for free N95 masks as retailers sell out

5

Another Air NZ flight named as Omicron location of interest

Latest Stories

Omicron: ‘Wider use’ of RATs, PCR test capacity increased

Clarke relishing new Blues bromance with Tuivasa-Sheck

New data shows threats to Kiwi politicians on the rise

Kyrgios wins fiery Aus Open doubles battle with Kiwi Venus

Thunderstorm warning issued for Auckland and Northland

Related Stories

Another Air NZ flight named as Omicron location of interest

Omicron: 'Large number of people' at Pukekohe reception

Treaty Grounds to close for Waitangi Day 2022

Lone Star New Lynn fined $24,000 for Covid-19 breaches