Thunderstorm warning issued for Auckland and Northland

Metservice has issued a thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island on Tuesday evening.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The watch was issued at 5pm and is in force until 11pm.

"A front, with embedded thunderstorms is moving southwards over the upper North Island this afternoon and evening," Metservice said.

@MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Auckland Region until 11pm tonight (25 Jan).



See https://t.co/WTIXG6y6dx for further information.



Stay safe out there Aucklanders! ^EC https://t.co/MefWY76du9 — Auckland CDEM (@AucklandCDEM) January 25, 2022

There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h for Northland east of about Kaikohe, and Auckland including Great Barrier Island.

Metservice says rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Coromandel Peninsula. Metservice says periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria (eg 50 to 60mm in 9 to 12h)."