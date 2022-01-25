Police seeking witnesses to alleged Wellington assault

Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault in central Wellington on Sunday morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred around 4.30am on January 23 outside a 24-hour-retail store on the corner of Cuba Street and Ghuznee Street.

The victim, who was initially transported to Wellington Hospital for treatment, is now recovering at home.

A man was arrested at the time.

Police say the man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday January 27 charged with injuring with intent to injure.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220123/3576.