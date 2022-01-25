Omicron: 'Large number of people' at Pukekohe reception

A person with Omicron attended a large private event in Auckland’s Pukekohe on Sunday 16 January while infectious.

The Pukekohe Indian Hall (Source: Google Maps)

Auckland Regional Public Health Service believe a large number of people attended this event, now classed as a close contact location of interest.

It's been reported it was a wedding reception, and it's believed up to 250 people attended.

The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that the case is part of the January Omicron cluster.

Anyone at the Pukekohe Indian Hall between the times of 6:45pm to 10:45pm on Sunday 16 January is asked to get tested immediately and self-isolate.

It comes after nine people from the Nelson region attended a wedding and other events on January 15 and 16. They returned home and then tested positive for Omicron.

Further locations of interest have been identified across Auckland and the Nelson Tasman region and will be published on the Ministry’s website as they are confirmed.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging everyone in those regions to check the locations of interest and follow public health advice.

There were 25 community cases reported today, including 10 more people with Omicron - six in Auckland, one in Nelson, one in Palmerston North and two in Tauranga.

The case in Nelson Tasman is a household contact of an earlier case. They were already isolating when they tested positive.

The case in Palmerston North is also a household contact of an earlier case and were already isolating when they tested positive.

The two cases in Tauranga are in the same household and are isolating at home. There are a limited number of exposure events associated with them.

Recent travel to Auckland is being investigated as the source of their infection.

All the Auckland cases are linked, either directly or indirectly, to the first wedding at Totara Events Centre in New Lynn and other associated events on January 15 and 16.