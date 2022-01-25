10 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Tuesday

There are 25 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

Of those 10 are the Omicron variant of the virus.

One is in Nelson / Tasman, one is in Palmerston North, two are in Tauranga and six are in Auckland.

The ministry said to date there are 29 community cases of Covid-19 associated with what it has called the January Omicron cluster.

The case in Nelson / Tasman is a household contact of an earlier case. They were already isolating when they tested positive.

The case in Palmerston North is also a household contact of an earlier case and were already isolating when they tested positive.

The two cases in Tauranga are in the same household and are isolating at home. There are a limited number of exposure events associated with them.

Recent travel to Auckland is being investigated as the source of their infection.

Ten people are in hospital with Covid-19. No one is an intensive care or high dependency unit.

On Monday, 25 community cases were announced. Eight of them were the Omicron variant.

More to come