Man, 35, charged with murder of woman in Christchurch

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the 37-year-old Colombian woman found dead in her Christchurch home on Saturday night.

The man was arrested after a homicide investigation was launched when Juliana Bonilla Herrera was found dead on Grove Road, Addington.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the murder, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said.

“The homicide investigation is ongoing, and the scene examination and police enquiries in the area will likely continue for the next couple of days,” Anderson said.

“I’d like to thank the community in and around Grove Road for their assistance in helping the investigation team achieve this result in such a relatively short period.

“It will hopefully give some relief to Juliana’s loved ones, particularly her family back in Colombia, at this sad time.”

The 35-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning.

