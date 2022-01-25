Keeper Marinovic to miss All Whites games after getting Covid

All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic will miss his side's upcoming international friendlies after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stefan Marinovic.

The All Whites confirmed on Wednesday Marinovic, who currently plays for Israeli club Hapoel Nof HaGalil, was due to meet up with the rest of the national side in Abu Dhabi but failed a pre-flight test for the coronavirus.

"Obviously, first and foremost, we wish Stefan a speedy recovery," All Whites coach Danny Hay said.

"Luckily, he isn’t experiencing any major symptoms and is vaccinated, so I’m sure he will be back on the pitch soon."

Hay said Marinovic would be replaced by uncapped keeper Matthew Gould from English semi-pro club Altrincham FC.

"The situation gives us the opportunity to bring Matthew in for the first time," he said.

"He's someone who has been on our radar for a while."

The All Whites play Jordan on January 29 at 4am NZT before taking on Uzbekistan on February 2 at the same time as part of their build up to World Cup qualifying.

The Oceania regional qualifying tournament is scheduled for Qatar from March 14 to 30 with the winner then set to face the fourth-placed North and Central America team for a spot at November's World Cup in June.

