1 hospitalised after inhaling deadly fumes at Timaru port

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A person has been rushed to hospital after breathing in deadly fumes at Timaru’s port on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Port Timaru.

Prime Port Timaru. (Source: Google Maps)

The ambulance service was called to Prime Port Timaru just before 2pm after someone inhaled either hydrochloric or sulfuric acid.

No one else had been injured.

A spokesperson said a 44-gallon drum had been leaking.

The fire service was at the scene.

1News had contacted Prime Port Timaru for comment.

The fire service said a vessel had to be evacuated, but was in an area of the port that was isolated. It said it had sent a team onto the vessel wearing hazmat suits, including breathing equipment.

The team would remove the chemicals from the container until it was below the level of the leak.

