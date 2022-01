Two people are reportedly in a critical condition on Monday night after being exposed to carbon monoxide fumes while cleaning a tank in Kumeu, Auckland.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The reports were received at about 8.30pm, a police spokesperson told 1News.

It appears one person was cleaning the tank and the others may have gone to their assistance.

FENZ said they extricated the people from the tank with rescue equipment.

The two people were “overcome by fumes”.