Nico Porteous wins X Games gold with clutch final run

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

Kiwi freeskier Nico Porteous has won gold in the X Games superpipe final after an incredible clutch run that saw him jump from third to the top of the podium.

The 20-year-old came into the competition as the defending X Games champion, but sat in third place going into his final, and the event's final run.

A man who loves pressure, Porteous held his nerve to put together a brilliant run that included back-to-back 1620s - a trick that only he could pull off.

"I'm speechless," Porteous said at the bottom of the pipe.

"To pull it off on that last run, this means so much to me right now."

Nico Porteous can confidently land back-to-back double cork 1620s, but he's looking to go even further in 2022.

Nico Porteous can confidently land back-to-back double cork 1620s, but he's looking to go even further in 2022.

Americans Aaron Blunck and David Wise took silver and bronze respectively.

Fellow Kiwis Miguel Porteous and Ben Harrington were also competing, but were unable to land clean enough runs to force their way onto the podium.

The Kiwi trio will now head to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, with Nico gunning for Olympic glory after claiming bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Sport

Popular Stories

1

Eight new Omicron community cases in NZ today

2

Additional case, second household in Nelson Covid outbreak

3

Countdown staff preparing for 'brutal' Omicron period

4

Eatery, Rainbow’s End among Omicron locations of interest

5

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

Latest Stories

Venus 'ready for anything' in Aussie Open clash with Kyrgios

Countdown staff preparing for 'brutal' Omicron period

Auckland hotel a close contact Omicron location of interest

Chiefs pull off insane NFL comeback to beat Bills in overtime

Josh Curran stepping up after 'pulling head in' at Warriors

Related Stories

Chiefs pull off insane NFL comeback to beat Bills in overtime

Rams stun Brady's Buccaneers with last-second field goal

Over 70 Covid cases found in early arrivals for Winter Games

Sport in NZ already suffering as Red restrictions introduced