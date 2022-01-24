Nico Porteous wins X Games gold with clutch final run

Kiwi freeskier Nico Porteous has won gold in the X Games superpipe final after an incredible clutch run that saw him jump from third to the top of the podium.

The 20-year-old came into the competition as the defending X Games champion, but sat in third place going into his final, and the event's final run.

A man who loves pressure, Porteous held his nerve to put together a brilliant run that included back-to-back 1620s - a trick that only he could pull off.

"I'm speechless," Porteous said at the bottom of the pipe.

"To pull it off on that last run, this means so much to me right now."

Nico Porteous can confidently land back-to-back double cork 1620s, but he's looking to go even further in 2022.

Americans Aaron Blunck and David Wise took silver and bronze respectively.

Fellow Kiwis Miguel Porteous and Ben Harrington were also competing, but were unable to land clean enough runs to force their way onto the podium.

The Kiwi trio will now head to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, with Nico gunning for Olympic glory after claiming bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago.