Invercargill baby suffers ‘critical injuries’, moved to Starship

A four-month-old baby has been transferred to Auckland’s Starship Hospital from the deep south after suffering “critical injuries”.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene.

The baby was taken to hospital in Invercargill early on Saturday, January 22, police said.

They have since been transported to Auckland's Starship Hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

A scene examination is being carried out at a residential property on Elizabeth Street.

The property's residents are assisting police with their inquiries and at this stage, no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

