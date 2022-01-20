Boris Johnson branded 'mafia boss' following party scandal

Boris Johnson has been branded a "mafia boss" after claims Conservative Party MPs are being blackmailed to back him over the Downing St party scandals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. (Source: Getty)

William Wragg, a senior Conservative accused Number 10 of “blackmail” - alleging staff, special advisers and some government ministers threatened there would be embarrassing publicity and funding withdrawals to constituencies if he or other Tory members did not support the Prime Minister.

“In recent days, a number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government,” he said.

“The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

It comes a day after Johnson fought for his political career in the Commons with his leadership on life support. He’s also facing an attempt from Tory MPs to oust him over the lockdown parties.

Wragg urged MPs to contact police if they had been threatened or intimidated. Meanwhile, opposition parties called the claims shocking.

“All Boris Johnson cares about is saving his own skin,” said Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

“He’s acting more like a mafia boss than a Prime Minister”

Johnson said he had seen “no evidence to support any of those allegations”.