Auckland hotel a close contact Omicron location of interest

An Auckland hotel has been listed as an Omicron close contact location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

Rose Park Hotel in Parnell.

Rose Park Hotel in Parnell. (Source: Google Maps)

Auckland Rose Park Hotel, in Parnell, has been listed twice as having been exposed to an Omicron case.

The case was at the hotel from Friday January 14 to Sunday January 16.

Anyone who was at the hotel between 12am on Friday January 14 and 12.30pm on Saturday January 15, and between 4.30pm on Saturday January 15 and 10am on Sunday January 16 are advised to self-isolate and get tested immediately. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The hotel joins a host of other locations around Auckland listed by the ministry on Monday. It included amusement park Rainbow's End and eateries in Mission Bay and Muriwai.

Also on Monday morning, Countdown Motueka was relisted as a location of interest.

The ministry says this is also linked to a suspected Omicron case.

