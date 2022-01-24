Auckland cinema named as Covid-19 location of interest

Source: 1News

An Auckland cinema has been added as a new close contact Covid-19 location of interest on Tuesday morning.

The Vic Devonport.

The Vic Devonport. (Source: Google Maps)

The Vic in the North Shore suburb of Devonport, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Thursday, January 20 from 7.50pm to 10.10pm, according to the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited the theatre at the same time as the case is a close contact and must self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five of the exposure.

Meanwhile, two new location of interest entries were added for Countdown Motueka, in the Nelson / Tasman region.

The entries are for Thursday, January 20 from 2.06pm to 3pm, and Friday, January 21 from 8.42pm to 9pm.

Anyone who was at the supermarket at those times is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

People have been advised to get tested if symptoms develop, and to stay home until they receive a negative test result.

It comes after a probable Covid-19 case was announced in the Nelson region on Monday night, in addition to the two new cases confirmed earlier that day.

