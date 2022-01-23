Person dies in crash at Waipū, Northland

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash at Waipū, in Northland, on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Nova Scotia Drive and Uretiti Road around 8.40am, police said.

One person died at the scene.

The serious crash unit attended the scene and inquires into the circumstances behind the crash are continuing.

Motorists are asked to use The Braigh or Shoemaker Road as an alternative to Nova Scotia Drive.

Diversions will be in place for some time.