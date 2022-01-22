Shot put star Tom Walsh sends cricket bat into orbit

Olympic shot put star Tom Walsh was the star of the show during the opening overs of the 2022 Black Clash, sending both the ball, and his bat, into orbit.

The broad-shouldered Walsh looked comfortable at the crease, slashing a six over point before taking to All Black Jordie Barrett's bowling in an eventful over.

On strike for a free hit, Walsh picked up the length early and smashed Barrett for a huge six over midwicket.

Another no-ball followed but the next free hit wasn't quite as elegant from the Olympian, who swung a pull shot so hard his bat went flying to the edge of the 30-yard circle - a similar length to his shot put throws.

Luckily, the ball went with it, rolling down to the fine leg boundary for four.

Walsh advanced to 34 before being dismissed by former Black Cap Anton Devcich.