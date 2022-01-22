Northland records two new Covid-19 cases

Northland DHB has announced two new Covid-19 cases on Saturday evening.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

One of the cases is linked to a known case and was in isolation as a close contact in Whangārei.

The other case is in the Kaitaia area and public health staff are continuing to investigate to establish a possible link to previous cases. This case will be whole genome sequenced on Monday, the ministry said.

These two cases will officially be added to the Ministry’s case numbers on Sunday.

They come just days after the region was moved to the Orange Alert Level.

The ministry are encouraging people to get tested in both Kaitaia and Whangārei.

Northland DHB is opening its testing clinic at the Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Avenue in Kaitaia from 10am until 2pm on Sunday.