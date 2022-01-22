McCullum winds back the clock by ramping Shane Bond

Brendon McCullum v Shane Bond. It was the moment many longtime Black Caps fans had been waiting for and it didn't disappoint.

During the double play over - where every run counted for double - the swashbuckling former Black Caps skipper ramped the former fast bowler right over the wicketkeeper's head for six.

The crowd erupted in awe as McCullum pulled off the shot, one that he made famous when he scored a breathtaking century against Australia in Christchurch in 2010.

Bond could only walk back to his mark with a smirk, not quite believing his yorker had been dispatched for the maximum.