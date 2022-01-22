McCullum winds back the clock by ramping Shane Bond

Source: 1News

Brendon McCullum v Shane Bond. It was the moment many longtime Black Caps fans had been waiting for and it didn't disappoint.

During the double play over - where every run counted for double - the swashbuckling former Black Caps skipper ramped the former fast bowler right over the wicketkeeper's head for six.

The crowd erupted in awe as McCullum pulled off the shot, one that he made famous when he scored a breathtaking century against Australia in Christchurch in 2010.

Bond could only walk back to his mark with a smirk, not quite believing his yorker had been dispatched for the maximum.

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

Northland records two new Covid-19 cases

2

Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

3

Covid rules could see household contacts of positive case isolate for 24 days

4

43 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Saturday

5

Snorkeller dies after being pulled from the water in Coromandel

Latest Stories

All Blacks duo lead Team Rugby to Black Clash victory

McCullum winds back the clock by ramping Shane Bond

Black Clash: All Black Will Jordan blasts rapid half-century

Northland records two new Covid-19 cases

Man threatens Hāwera grocer with knife in attempted robbery

Related Stories

All Blacks duo lead Team Rugby to Black Clash victory

Williamson, Jamieson named in ICC's Test team of 2021

Covid restrictions see Black Caps tour of Australia postponed

Black Caps tour of Australia clouded with uncertainty