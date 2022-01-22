Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

A Pak'nSave supermarket and Chemist Warehouse in Manukau, Auckland have been reclassified as locations of interest visited by a person now confirmed to have the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Manukau Pak'NSave (Source: Google Maps)

The case visited the locations on Wednesday, January 19.

They spent around half an hour at Pak'nSave Manukau between 7.58pm and 8.30pm. The person then visited Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau between 8.40pm and 9.00pm.

Visitors to the two locations, who were there at the above times, have been instructed to self-monitor for symptoms for ten days since the time of exposure. The locations have not been classified as high risk.

Click here for the latest locations of interest.

The two locations had originally been published on the Ministry of Health’s website on Friday afternoon, but were updated to mention the Omicron variant was involved on Saturday at 5pm.

It comes as a second worker at Auckland Airport was confirmed as having the Omicron Covid-19 variant on Saturday.

Health officials say all other exposure events linked to the airport worker have been managed by reaching out to contacts directly.

There are 43 new Covid-19 cases to report in the New Zealand community on Saturday.

Eight people are in hospital with the virus, none of whom are in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

There are also 41 cases to report at the border, where people have tested positive on routine day 0 to 7 testing.