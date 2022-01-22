Second worker at Auckland Airport confirmed as having Omicron

A second worker at Auckland Airport has been confirmed as having the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The arrivals area at Auckland Airport. (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news on Saturday after the case was previously being treated as a "possible" Omicron case on Friday.

"The case has been potentially linked to returnees in Rotorua and Auckland through whole genome sequencing. This information will assist investigations to determine the source of infection," the ministry says.

"There have been 32 contacts identified, around half have been contacted and tested. As reported yesterday there has been one positive result reported in a household member and 16 other contacts have returned a negative result."

On Wednesday this week, genome sequencing confirmed that a worker at Auckland Airport tested positive for Omicron, making Saturday's confirmation the second case in a worker at Auckland Airport.

Health officials said the objective remained to stamp out any onward transmission related to all possible Omicron cases in the community.

There are 43 new Covid-19 cases to report in the New Zealand community on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Eight people are in hospital with the virus, none of whom are in the high dependency or intensive care unit.