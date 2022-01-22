Adam Hall in career-best form ahead of fifth Paralympics

Three-time Paralympic medallist Adam Hall is set to enter his fifth Paralympic Games in the form of his life, despite a three-year hiatus.

Adam Hall races at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway. (Source: L Percival)

The 34-year-old claimed a silver medal in slalom at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway overnight, equalling his best-ever result at the world championships.

“To finish on the podium is absolutely amazing, it has been a long week and to finish with result like this in slalom is something we knew we could always achieve and is a great benchmark heading into Beijing 2022,” Hall said.

The last major event Adam competed in was in December 2018, over three years ago.

"With the amount of time between major competitions and to still be in the mix in incredible," he said.

Adam was sitting in third position after run one, but the tight race meant he knew he would have to go all out for run two.

He delivered a blistering run, resulting in gaining more than one second of time advantage.

Arthur Bauchet of France took the win, maintaining a convincing lead right from the start.

Alexander Alyabyev of the Russian Paralympic Committee rounded out the podium in the bronze medal position.

The silver was Hall's fourth World Championships medal and matched his career best for slalom - a silver medal from 2009. He achieved a slalom bronze in 2013 and 2017.

The Paralympic New Zealand team members Adam Hall, Corey Peters and Aaron Ewen will next be in action at the World Cup in Åre, Sweden next week where Hall looks to continue the momentum from this weekend.