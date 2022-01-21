Legendary musician Meat Loaf dies aged 74

American singer and actor Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, has died aged 74.

Meatloaf speaks at a 2016 event. (Source: Getty)

The news was confirmed in a Facebook post from his official page on Friday night.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,” the post said.

His career spanned six decades and saw him sell more than 100 million albums around the world and star in more than 65 movies.

Among his best-known movies include Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club and Wayne’s World.

His album, Bat of out Hell, remains one of the top 10 best selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the post continued.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls don’t ever stop rocking!”

His cause of death was not immediately confirmed.