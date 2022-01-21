Ko opens 2022 with mixed first round at Tournament of Champs

Lydia Ko has recovered from a rough start to sit four shots off the pace in the opening round of the Tournament of Champions on Friday.

Ko carded a one-under 71 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando Florida to sit in a tie for 14th.

The Kiwi golfer opened her day with two bogeys in her first three holes after getting into a bit of trouble on the second and third, but recovered to par the remaining six holes on the opening nine.

After starting the back nine with a par on the par-four 10th hole, Ko went on a strong run to pick up four birdies over her next five holes to move to two-under.

However, a bogey on her final hole of the day stunted her momentum, seeing her finish one-under for the day and four shots behind leader Gaby Lopez from Mexico.

American trio of Danielle Kang, Ryann O'Toole and Nelly Korda as well as Japan's Yuka Saso are one shot back in a four way tie for second.

