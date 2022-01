The southbound lane of State Highway 59 near Paekākāriki has reopened following a crash on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a car rolled on State Highway 59 near Paekākāriki, Wellington on Saturday just before noon.

Motorists should expect delays as congestion eases, NZTA Wellington said in a tweet.

Two people were transported to hospital following the crash, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, police say.