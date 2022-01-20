Queen Elizabeth sends message of support to Tonga

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

The Queen has said her “thoughts and prayers” are with the people in Tonga who have been affected by the massive volcanic eruption and tsunami on the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Associated Press)

In her message to the island nation’s King Tupou VI, she said she was “shocked and saddened” by the catastrophic damage, with homes destroyed and many communities covered in ash. She also shared her sympathies to those who have been cut off from their families.

“I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," the Queen said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused.”

“It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored.”

A Downing Street spokesperson told 1News the British Government is working closely with New Zealand and Australian governments and is ready to offer help and assistance for the people of Tonga.

