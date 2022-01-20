Eyewitness films scrub fire raging in Far North overnight

Six properties at Northland's Ahipara were evacuated overnight due to a scrub fire which has now been contained.

Fire at Ahipara. (Source: Facebook / Nathan Wharton)

Wipari Henwood, Fire and Emergency NZ's district manager, said the fire had burnt about five hectares.

Brigades from Ahipara, Kaitāia, Broadwood, Houhora and Karikari had been at the scene.

A resident near the fire, Nathan Wharton, filmed the fire last night. Smoke can be seen billowing from the blaze and flames illuminate the darkness.

This morning ground crews supported by two helicopters are dealing with smouldering vegetation and suppressing small flare-ups.

The residents from the six properties on Ahipara's outskirts have been allowed to return home, FENZ said in an update just after 8am on Friday.

The fire was on the hillside above them.

It's expected fire crews will be at the site of the blaze for most of Friday. A fire investigator has been at the scene.