Eyewitness films scrub fire raging in Far North overnight

Source: 1News

Six properties at Northland's Ahipara were evacuated overnight due to a scrub fire which has now been contained.

Fire at Ahipara.

Fire at Ahipara. (Source: Facebook / Nathan Wharton)

Wipari Henwood, Fire and Emergency NZ's district manager, said the fire had burnt about five hectares.

Brigades from Ahipara, Kaitāia, Broadwood, Houhora and Karikari had been at the scene.

A resident near the fire, Nathan Wharton, filmed the fire last night. Smoke can be seen billowing from the blaze and flames illuminate the darkness.

This morning ground crews supported by two helicopters are dealing with smouldering vegetation and suppressing small flare-ups.

The residents from the six properties on Ahipara's outskirts have been allowed to return home, FENZ said in an update just after 8am on Friday.

The fire was on the hillside above them.

It's expected fire crews will be at the site of the blaze for most of Friday. A fire investigator has been at the scene.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Kiribati capital to lock down after first community Covid cases

2

Nineteen-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

3

Rescuers shocked 'severely neglected' dog given back to owners by SPCA

4

Czech folk singer dies after deliberately catching Covid-19

5

Otago baby gets first dose of sun after 100th day in NICU

Latest Stories

US House committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

Eyewitness films scrub fire raging in Far North overnight

BBQ restaurant among two new Auckland locations of interest

11 children among multiple people killed in Liberia stampede

Nineteen-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

Related Stories

Māori leaders see Red at Northland's shift to Orange

Northland boaties angry no tsunami siren before waves hit

Tonga eruption: New images reveal extent of damage at Northland marina

Man in serious condition after bull attack in Northland