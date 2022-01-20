All Whites name squad for games against Jordan, Uzbekistan

The All Whites have named a 23-man squad for their upcoming matches against Jordan and Uzbekistan.

The All Whites sing the national anthem before their friendly against The Gambia. (Source: Photosport)

All Whites coach Danny Hay named the side on Friday ahead of their first match next week with the team welcoming back A-League players for selection.

As such, Hay has selected Wellington Phoenix duo Clayton Lewis and Tim Payne for the matches.

Another familiar face returning to the side is forward Logan Rogerson who will link up with the All Whites for the first time since 2016 following a successful return to European football with Finland's FC Haka.

The All Whites are looking to continue their strong form from 2021 which saw them win all three of their games against Curaçao, Bahrain and The Gambia in their return from international hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hay said he looks forward to getting the side together as they build towards the OFC FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament in March.

"It was important to play games in this window so we can build on what we did at the end of last year and continue to develop as a team," Hay said.

"Knowing some of the difficulties the OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying tournament presents it was important for us to bring in some new faces.

"It's great that we can now select from the A-League Men, as well as give opportunities to players in Europe who have had good seasons and just missed out in the spring."

Hay added he expects the two matches to be a challenge for the new-look squad.

"Both Jordan and Uzbekistan are going to be challenging but this is what we need to develop, especially when you consider the number of young players we have in the squad.

"We need to continue to test ourselves in games like this on a regular basis as we start what could be a big year for the team."

The All Whites play Jordan first up on Saturday, 29 January at New York University Stadium, Abu Dhabi before facing Uzbekistan on Wednesday, 2 February at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

Both games kick off at 4am NZT.

All Whites

Stefan Marinovic (27 Caps) Hapoel Nof HaGalil, Israel

Jamie Searle (0 Caps) Swansea City, Wales

Michael Woud (3 Caps) Kyoto Sanga, Japan

Michael Boxall (36 Caps) Minnesota United, USA

Nikko Boxall (3 Caps) San Diego Loyal SC, USA

Francis de Vries (1 Cap) IFK Värnamo, Sweden

Kelvin Kalua (3 Caps) Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand

Tim Payne (20 Caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Nando Pijnaker (4 Caps) Rio Ave FC, Portugal

Winston Reid (26 Caps) Unattached

Tommy Smith (41 Caps) Colchester United, England

Bill Tuiloma (27 Caps) Portland Timbers, USA

Dalton Wilkins (0 Caps) Kolding IF, Denmark

Joe Bell (5 Caps) Viking FK, Norway

Clayton Lewis (15 Caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Sarpreet Singh (8 Caps) SSV Jahn Regensburg (loan from FC Bayern Münich), Germany

Marko Stamenic (3 Caps) FC Copenhagen, Denmark

Joseph Champness (2 Caps) Giresunspor, Turkey

Andre de Jong (6 Caps) AmaZulu FC, South Africa

Elijah Just (5 Caps) FC Helsingør, Denmark

Callum McCowatt (4 Caps) FC Helsingør, Denmark

Logan Rogerson (3 Caps) FC Haka, Finland

Chris Wood (60 Caps) Newcastle United, England