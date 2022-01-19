Kyrgios drinks fan's beer to celebrate box office Open win

Source: 1News

Nick Kyrgios cooled off from another box office performance at the Australian Open by tasting a fan’s beer.

The enigmatic Australian dispatched Brit Liam Broady, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his first round match at Melbourne Park, with the win featuring the raucous crowd embracing a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration.

The crowd shouted “Siuuu” at Kyrgios, which is what Ronaldo shouts every time he sores.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to this crowd, because you guys are a zoo now. You guys are out of control,” Kyrgios said on court.

“But I’m just super happy to be here again … it’s so much fun.

He changed his view of the chant by the time of the post-match media conference.

“Yeah, it’s just a stupid, f***, I can’t believe they did it [the chant] so much,” Kyrgios said in his post-match press conference.

“They were doing some Ronaldo thing. Ronaldo does it every time he scores. I thought they were going to do it for like 10 minutes. They did it for two-and-a-half hours, like every point.”

Kyrgios was also seen taking a cheeky sip of a fan’s beer immediately after the match as he took selfies with supporters. He also swore on international TV as he reflected on contracting Covid-19prior to the tournament.

“The last week has been tough, but I did isolati on. My girlfriend was there and I was lucky enough to have a tennis court and just hit some serves – and obviously I served f***ing well today.”

The win, in his first competitive match in four months, sets up a second round clash with Russian star and reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

