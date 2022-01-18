Tuivasa-Sheck to play second-five for Blues - MacDonald

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has confirmed star "rookie" Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will play at second-five for the Auckland side this season.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes a run at Blues training. (Source: Getty)

MacDonald spoke to media on Tuesday at the Blues' preseason training a month out from the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season kicking off.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who signed with the Blues last year after swapping codes from rugby league, has been a point of interest for pundits heading into the season as questions swirled around where the playmaker would fit into the Blues' backline.

MacDonald quashed any rumours by confirming he intended to play the former Warriors captain at second-five.

"That's where we're playing him, I think he looks good there," MacDonald said.

"He likes to be in the middle of the play, he likes to have the ball in his hands, he's able to take the line on and he loves the physicality.

"At the moment, it looks like it suits him."

Tuivasa-Sheck was named in the Blues' midfield in the 2022 squad reveal in November alongside Tanielu Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans, and Tamati Tua.

MacDonald said he hasn't wasted any time getting into the thick of the action with the others.

"He trains every day like he's playing a game," he said.

"His intensity and his contact - they must do a lot of contact in rugby league because he never shies away from it, right from the first warm up drill, so that's not an issue.

"We try to replicate the game as best we can so we can sit down with Roger and talk through the pictures with him but until we go live and he gets some minutes under his belt, I think that's where he'll feel a lot more comfortable for where he's at."

Tuivasa-Sheck and the Blues open their season against Super Rugby newcomers Moana Pasifika on February 18 at his old home ground, Mt Smart Stadium.