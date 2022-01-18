SPCA mourns loss of ‘inspirational’ Tonga tsunami victim

SPCA New Zealand have paid tribute to British woman Angela Glover, whose body was found after being swept away in the tsunami in Tonga on Saturday.

Angela Glover. (Source: Facebook/SPCA)

Glover had run a dog rescue in Nuku'alofa and had gone to save her dogs when the tsunami hit.

Her husband James had managed to hang onto a tree but Angela and the dogs were swept away. Her body was later found.

In a Facebook post, SPCA New Zealand said they were "absolutely heartbroken" to hear of Glover's death.

"Angela was an absolute powerhouse in the animal welfare space," the SPCA said, while going on to describe her efforts in founding an animal welfare society and providing emergency treatment and care on the island that has no vet.

"Our SPCA education team has been working with her on developing resources for school kids in Tonga, and were particularly saddened to hear the devastating news today.

"Our thoughts go out to her family during this unimaginable time.

"Angela was a selfless, inspirational warrior for the animals of Tonga and her passing is a huge loss to the animal welfare community. For all you did for the animals Angela, thank you."

The 50-year-old's death was confirmed to 1News by her brother, Nick Eleini, on Tuesday.

He described her to 1News on Monday as a “great, fun girl” who was popular with locals and loved the culture.

Angela and James moved from the UK to Tonga in 2015, where Angela started the TAWS animal rescue while James teaches tattoo art.