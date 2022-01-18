Son of Kiwi motorsport legend following in dad's footsteps

There's a new Murphy climbing up the motorsport ranks.

Ronan Murphy is the son of Kiwi racing legend Greg and is among some the country's top drivers competing in this season's Toyota 86 championship.

From a young age, he knew motorsport was all he wanted to do.

"Ever since i could walk really i wanted to race cars or race something," the 20-year-old said.

You'd think being the son of Greg Murphy, that would have come easy.

"He always tried to put a tennis racquet in my hand or golf clubs and none of it interested me as much as a steering wheel and pedals," he said.

Ronan is well and truly living his dream, competing in his second year of the Toyota 86 series.

His performances have made him one of the top drivers to watch in the country, according to his Team Pirtek engineer Nik Gladiadis.

"I'd like to see him go a long way...and I think he's talented enough. We just have to help deliver the right car for him and he's got to deliver on that," Gladiadis said.

Ronan had a strong showing at the opening weekend of the series in Cromwell.

Seeing Pirtek plastered over a Murphy car may come as a shock for Supercars fans at home as they used to be his dad's rivals.

Greg's feud with Pirtek's Marcus Ambrose came to a head at Bathurst in 2005, but that relationship is mended now.

Greg was the one who introduced Ronan to the team.

"I did a little while ago consider painting up his car in Marcus Ambrose's livery for a joke when dad turned up but he'd probably have a stroke,” Ronan laughed.

“I’ll stay away from doing that."

Instead he'll leave his tricks for the track and pursue his dream of making a career of motorsport.

"I don't really care where I race or in what championship, if I can make a living out of it and live off racing cars then I’d be living my dream."