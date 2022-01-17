Woman, infant die after incident at Hamilton train station

Source: 1News

A woman and an infant have died after an incident at a train station in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

Police arrive at the scene in Frankton, Hamilton.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Frankton train station at around 8.10am.

"We can confirm that along with an adult female, an infant was also confirmed deceased at the scene," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"Police are conducting a routine scene examination and offering support to those at the scene," they said.

St John ambulance said six vehicles attended the scene.

The deaths are expected to be referred to the coroner.

