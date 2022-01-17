Video captures teenage boy’s rescue off Porirua cliff face

A teenage boy has been rescued off a cliff face in Rocky Bay, Porirua on Monday evening.

The teenager became stuck 30 metres up a cliff face at Rocky Bay after attempting to climb it around 7pm.

Police were notified of the incident at 7:35pm.

Two fire crews attended the scene and assisted him to the bottom of the cliff via abseil just before 9pm.

Onlookers watched the rescue unfold from nearby lookout points as the sun set over the bay.

The teenager has been taken to hospital and is in moderate condition, police say.

