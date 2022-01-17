Pulse sign former Steel defender to replace Fakahokotau

The Pulse have found their replacement for Silver Fern Temalisi Fakahokotau for the upcoming season, recruiting defender Courtney Elliott.

Courtney Elliott attempts to block Maia Wilson. (Source: Photosport)

The Pulse announced on Monday Elliott will join them for the upcoming season after Fakahokotau confirmed last week she will take a break from the game in 2022.

After a stellar start to her career with the Southern Steel, Elliott's career stalled with a move to the Northern Mystics in 2020.

After failing to secure a contract for last season, Elliott travelled across the Tasman for a change of scenery with the Northern Mendi Rays in the in semi-professional Queensland State League.

Elliott said she was surprised by the Pulse but was ready to make her comeback.

"Getting the call-up from the Pulse was the perfect surprise and really exciting,'' said the 23-year-old.

"I'd put feelers out for this season in New Zealand but nothing really came out of that, so I'd just planned on playing another Rays season here.

"The Rays have been really, really supportive and it's been a great experience.''

Elliott will join the side in February after securing a spot in MIQ to fly back from Townsville.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to secure a player who has experience across all three defensive positions to provide cover,’’ Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said of Elliott.

“She has built on her experience at secondary school and ANZ Premiership level, she’s also young and is available for New Zealand selections.’’