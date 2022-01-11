Pulse lose recruited Silver Fern Fakahokotau for 2022

Source: 1News

The Central Pulse have suffered a pre-season loss already with new recruit Temalisi Fakahokotau taking a break from netball this year.

Temalisi Fakahokotau.

Temalisi Fakahokotau. (Source: Photosport)

Fakahokotau, formerly with the Waikato-BOP Magic, was a big signing for the Pulse heading into this year with the defender boasting 22 Silver Ferns caps.

However, the Wellington franchise said in a statement on Tuesday the 27-year-old had opted to take a break from netball for the 2022 season which starts in March.

“The global situation, and having sacrificed time with family for several seasons after playing for franchises outside of Auckland has highlighted to Fakahokotau her priorities, and as such she will step away from netball for the 2022 season," the Pulse said.

Fakahokotau said she was thankful for the team's understanding.

“I appreciate everything the Pulse have done for me since I’ve been with them but I have decided to take the upcoming season off.”

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said she was disappointed to lose an impactful defender but respected Fakahokotau’s decision.

“We appreciate Tem’s honesty and courage and just want to act in her best interests and do what is right for her at this time,’’ the coach said.

Fakahokotau made her Silver Ferns debut in 2014 against Australia but was not named in this year's squad playing a quad series in the UK.

A replacement player for the Pulse will be named in due course.

