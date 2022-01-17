Mt Roskill shooting: Man at large urged to give himself up

A man at large wanted by police over the death of Brian James has been urged to give himself up.

Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen. (Source: NZ Police)

Brian James was shot dead inside a property in Auckland's Mt Roskill on December 23 last year.

Police have been after Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen, 42, since January 14. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Two armed men, one with a machete and the other with a firearm, had entered the Glass Rd house and an “altercation” took place with those inside, Detective Inspector Scott Beard told media at the time.

Two other people at the address were transported to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

A 33-year-old man located at a Napier address on January 13 was arrested and charged over James’ murder.

Beard now says friends and associates of Thomsen are believed to be helping him evade police.

Police at the scene after fatal shooting in Glass, Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

"The team are working through some possible sightings of Thomsen reported by the public," Beard said.

"It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when, police find Thomsen.”

Beard said Thomsen should give himself up now or if someone knew where he is they should contact police.

"Those found to be harbouring Thomsen could well find themselves being prosecuted.

"Our message to Thomsen is that we won't stop looking for him.

"The warrant to arrest gives us the power to enter any address police have reasonable cause to believe he is in."

Thomsen is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomsen is asked to phone police on 111 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.