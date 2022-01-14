Mt Roskill shooting: Man charged with murder, another at large

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Brian James, who was shot dead inside a property in Auckland's Mt Roskill on December 23 last year.

Police at the scene after fatal shooting in Glass, Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Two armed men, one with a machete and the other with a firearm, entered the house and an “altercation” took place with those inside, Detective Inspector Scott Beard told media at the time.

Two other people at the Glass Rd address were transported to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

A man was located at a Napier address on Thursday night and taken into custody, with police describing it as a "significant breakthrough" in their investigation.

The man has also been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to two other victims of the alleged attack.

He will be appearing in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.

Police are still looking for a second man and have obtained a warrant to arrest for Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen, known as Angelo.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen. (Source: NZ Police)

Thomsen, 42, is described as a male Pacific Islander and has a tribal tattoo on his right upper arm.

Thomsen is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you see him, phone 111 immediately, police advise.

“While it’s good to have made an arrest in this case, our investigation is ongoing and our focus is firmly on locating Sam Thomsen," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

“The family of Brian James are relieved and grateful at the progress being made.

"Understandably this has been a very difficult time for the family, who are still grieving for a loved one who was killed right before Christmas.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or you can provide information anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.