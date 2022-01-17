More contacts of Omicron-infected MIQ worker test negative

All of the household and close contacts of an Auckland MIQ worker who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have returned negative test results.

Covid-19 test (file photo).

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said all seven household contacts of this Omicron case have already returned one negative test result.

"All these contacts remain in isolation and will receive further tests.

"Of the case’s 67 close contacts identified, 43 have already returned negative test results.

"The five close contacts previously identified in Taupō, who have all returned negative day five test results, have now been transferred to an MIQ facility in Waikato," the statement said.

There have now been 266 Omicron Covid-19 cases detected at the border since 1 December.

Auckland Regional Public Health is continuing to work with MIQ staff to look for any possible routes of transmission between returnees at the Stamford Plaza and the MIQ worker. Additional testing is being arranged for MIQ staff at this facility.

Additional whole genome sequencing of other positive returnee cases at the Stamford Plaza is also being completed to provide further information for the source investigation.

The ministry says its objective is to "stamp out and prevent any onward transmission".

It comes as 42 new cases of Covid-19 were dentified at the border, the ministry did not stipulate which variant the cases were.

"New Zealand’s vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. With 93 per cent of the eligible population now double-dosed and the booster programme underway, New Zealanders are well protected. We want vaccinations to continue to increase and ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated," the ministry said.

There were 16 community cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Monday. The ministry released an update to their locations of interest page at 1pm.