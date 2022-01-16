Auckland MIQ worker positive for Omicron, locations of interest released

An Auckland MIQ worker has tested positive for Omicron with locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health.

New World Metro, Queen St.

The case has seven household contacts.

Whole genome sequencing has linked the MIQ worker's infection to the border.

The Omicron case has been linked to two returnees from India who arrived on January 8 and tested positive for the virus two days later.

The ministry says the worker was infectious from January 10. They returned a positive result on Friday afternoon from a routine surveillance test which had been taken on Wednesday.

"A further 48 close contacts are in the process of being contacted, asked to isolate and get tested," the ministry says in a statement.

"Fifteen of these contacts have already returned a negative test result, including five contacts in Taupō. Among the close contacts, are 39 people who were on two bus trips with the case."

Both the worker and one of their household contacts are now isolating in an MIQ facility.

The remaining close contacts are isolating at locations in Auckland and Taupō.

The ministry also says a number of high-risk locations of interest linked to the case have been linked to the case.

"We ask anyone who was at any of these locations at the specified time to get tested immediately, self-isolate and then get a further test on day 5 after exposure at the location of interest and then continue to follow any further advice on isolation and testing that will be provided to you by public health officials."

Locations of interest include:

- Rail replacement bus - Southern Line, Britomart to Takanini, Thursday January 13, 4.50-6.20pm

- Rail replacement bus - Eastern Line, Panmure to Britomart, Friday January 14, 7.15-7.40am

- The Warehouse, 30 Walters Rd, Takanini, Wednesday January 12, 6.39-7.15pm

- New World Metro, 125 Queen St, Auckland CBD, Thursday January 13, 12.11-12.30pm and Friday January 14, 12.21-12.30pm

- Morrin Road Bakehouse, 66A Morrin Rd, Saint Johns, Friday January 15, 6.30-7.00 am and Monday January 10, 7.10-7.30am

- Gateway Wholesale Meats, 108 Great South Rd, Tuesday January 11, 3.42-4.00pm

- Shosha Takanini, 108 Great South Rd, Takanini, Monday January 10, 6.03-6.15pm

There are 25 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (15), Waikato (2), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (2), Hawke’s Bay (1) and Wellington (1).

Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, including two in an intensive care or high dependency unit.