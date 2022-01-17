'I got complacent' - Walsh vows to be better after drug arrest

Young Warriors star Reece Walsh has admitted he got "complacent and arrogant" after his drug charge arrest last year.

Reece Walsh of the Warriors reacts at full time during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The NRL rookie admitted to possession of cocaine last September after he was arrested in Surfers Paradise, leading to a tearful apology through media as well as a fine and two-match suspension from the NRL.

Walsh told Queensland's Sunday Mail the arrest was a "big lesson" that had helped him become a better person.

“I got complacent and arrogant. It’s been a huge learning curve. I’m glad I learnt it at this age," the 19-year-old said.

“Even though it was disappointing and I was ashamed of what I did, I’m happy it’s happened now and not five or 10 years down the track."

Walsh said he hadn't touched alcohol since the arrest and was moving forward with a positive mindset.

Reece Walsh of the New Zealand Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

"I could have still been doing the same stuff and having bad habits," he said.

“It’s something I can learn from and also tell my story to young kids coming through when I’m a bit older and more experienced.”

Walsh recalled an interview from last June that he would never touch drugs after watching his mother battle addiction only to give in to peer pressure merely months later.

“I said I wouldn’t touch drugs ... then it got to the off-season and I got complacent. I thought I was on top of the world.

“I was going out and random people were coming up to me trying to give me stuff. It got to a point where I thought ‘stuff it, I’ll just do it’.

“I paid the price and I’m still paying it to this day. To be honest, I’ll probably pay for it for the rest of my life.

“If I can move on now and try to be a better person, and not go down that path again, I will take a huge learning out of that.’’