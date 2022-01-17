Driver dies after crash involving stock truck in Taranaki

Source: 1News

A man has died in a crash between a car and a stock truck in South Taranaki on Monday morning.

A truck carrying stock (file image).

A truck carrying stock (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The crash occurred on the Surf Highway (State Highway 45), at Oaonui, just after 9am.

Police say the driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

The road is closed in both directions, and is expected to be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates and the truck is removed from the scene.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of Ngariki Road and SH45 and the intersection of Upper Kina Road and SH45.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

New ZealandTaranakiAccidents

Popular Stories

1

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies aged 26

2

Brian Tamaki denied bail, held in custody after court hearing

3

Warm weather sees rise in ocean-borne bites and rashes

4

UK woman missing after being swept away in Tonga tsunami

5

16 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Latest Stories

Glider pilot dies following southern Canterbury crash

Brother of UK woman swept away in Tongan tsunami 'hoping' she's safe

Defending champ Osaka cruises into second round of Aus Open

Warm weather sees rise in ocean-borne bites and rashes

Rapid Covid tests selling for up to $500 in Australia

Related Stories

Person dies following crash near Wānaka Airport

Truck driver dead after crash on SH1 south of Christchurch

Five people injured in Coromandel after two-car crash

Diver dies after 'water incident' on Goat Island