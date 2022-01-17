Driver dies after crash involving stock truck in Taranaki

A man has died in a crash between a car and a stock truck in South Taranaki on Monday morning.

A truck carrying stock (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The crash occurred on the Surf Highway (State Highway 45), at Oaonui, just after 9am.

Police say the driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

The road is closed in both directions, and is expected to be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates and the truck is removed from the scene.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of Ngariki Road and SH45 and the intersection of Upper Kina Road and SH45.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.