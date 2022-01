A man has died after two trucks crashed on State Highway 1 south of Christchurch on Monday morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash between a truck and light truck happened at around 7.20am at Rolleston.

Police say the driver of the light truck died at the scene.

UPDATE: 11:00 AM

The next update on this road closure will be at 2 pm this afternoon. Please continue to follow the signed detour route & expect your journey to take a bit longer. ^SM https://t.co/JanBd4OvDw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 16, 2022

Diversions are in place at Tennyson St towards Dunns Crossing via Lowes Rd.

The diversions are likely to be in place for several hours while the serious crash unit investigates.