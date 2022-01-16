25 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

There are 25 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (15), Waikato (2), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (2), Hawke’s Bay (1) and Wellington (1).

The ministry also said an Auckland MIQ worker who tested positive for the virus had been confirmed as being infected with the Omicron variant.

Whole genome sequencing had also linked their infection to the border.

The worker's seven household contacts have returned negative results.

However, 48 people are considered close contacts and exposure events have been identified at the MIQ facility where the case works, on bus travel to work and a small number of shops.

Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, including two in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The new case in Northland is in Whangārei and is still under investigation for links to earlier cases.

There are currently five active cases in Northland.

The three new cases in the Bay of Plenty are located in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Two of these cases are close contacts of earlier cases and the other remains under investigation for links to earlier cases.

There are two new community cases in the Lakes DHB area in Rotorua. Investigations are underway to determine any links to earlier cases.

The two new cases in the Waikato are in Hamilton and Ngāruawāhia.

One of these cases has been linked to an earlier case and the other remains under investigation.

There are two new community cases to announce in Hawke's Bay. They are located in Hastings.

One of them was first announced by the district health board on Saturday, but is included in Sunday's numbers. The other case was notified after the daily cut-off for reporting and will be officially included in Monday's numbers.

The first case is being investigated for links to earlier cases and the second case is household contact of the first.

Locations of interest linked to this case have been published on the Ministry of Health website already and people who have spent time in the area are asked to check the website for any new locations, which will be added as they are confirmed.

There is also one community case to report in Wellington City.

The case is a close contact of a previously reported case in Auckland and was already isolating when they tested positive.

The Wellington region has 12 active cases, including five in Wellington, three in the Hutt Valley and four in Wairarapa.

The ministry also said 43 cases had been detected at the border on Sunday.

The cases had arrived in New Zealand between December 30 and January 14 from Australia, France, India, the US, UK, Fiji, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Ireland.

They had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 15.

On Saturday, 29 community cases were announced.