Auckland MIQ worker contracts Covid, variant testing underway

An Auckland-based MIQ worker is in isolation after returning a positive result for Covid-19 late on Friday afternoon.

Whole genome sequencing is being carried out to determine if the infection is the Delta or Omicron variant, with the results to be reported in Sunday’s 1pm Covid-19 update.

An investigation is also underway to determine if the infection originated from the community or the facility.

Household contacts of the MIQ worker all returned negative tests on Friday night.

The test was taken as part of routine border worker surveillance testing.

The Ministry of Health say the worker is fully vaccinated and is up to date with regular testing.