Auckland MIQ worker contracts Covid, variant testing underway

Source: 1News

An Auckland-based MIQ worker is in isolation after returning a positive result for Covid-19 late on Friday afternoon.

The chief of army admits it’s led to a weakening of skills and it will take some time to rebuild the force to its pre-pandemic strength.

The chief of army admits it’s led to a weakening of skills and it will take some time to rebuild the force to its pre-pandemic strength.

Whole genome sequencing is being carried out to determine if the infection is the Delta or Omicron variant, with the results to be reported in Sunday’s 1pm Covid-19 update.

An investigation is also underway to determine if the infection originated from the community or the facility.

Household contacts of the MIQ worker all returned negative tests on Friday night.

The test was taken as part of routine border worker surveillance testing.

The Ministry of Health say the worker is fully vaccinated and is up to date with regular testing.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland

Popular Stories

1

29 new community Covid-19 cases, 25 infections at border

2

Auckland MIQ worker contracts Covid, variant testing underway

3

Further Djokovic deportation hearing scheduled for Sunday

4

Gisborne officials prepare for cyclone's worst-case scenario

5

Summer Concert Tour cancelled for first time in 12 years

Latest Stories

North Island brown kiwi population rises for first time

South, East Auckland bus lines emerge as close contact LOI

29 new community Covid-19 cases, 25 infections at border

Auckland MIQ worker contracts Covid, variant testing underway

Further Djokovic deportation hearing scheduled for Sunday

Related Stories

South, East Auckland bus lines emerge as close contact LOI

29 new community Covid-19 cases, 25 infections at border

Auckland drivers told to expect delays amid anti-mandate protest

Auckland trains to resume as network shutdown nears end