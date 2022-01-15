South, East Auckland bus lines emerge as close contact LOI

Two Auckland rail replacement bus routes included as close contact situations are among the new locations of interest released on Saturday morning.

A reflection of a woman wearing a face mask waits for a bus (Source: Getty)

The Southern Line to Britomart on Thursday 13 at 4.50pm, and the Eastern line from Panmure to Britomart on Friday 14 at 7.15am were added to the locations.

Anyone who travelled these routes are considered close contacts and are required to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

Among other recent locations of interest is a Renners Bar in Tauranga, which was visited by a case on Tuesday night at 9.30pm.

This comes after several Auckland bars were named as Covid-19 locations of interest on Friday.

Anyone who visited Auckland’s AV Club CBD, Danny Doolan’s and Round 6 Bar and Nightclub on Wednesday night, are asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and on Monday, 5 days on from initial exposure.

AV Club CBD was also visited by case on Friday January 7 between 11pm and 4am on Saturday January 8.

There were just 18 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, and more than 41,000 booster doses administered.

Forty-five per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population have received their booster.