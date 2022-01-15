First wave of Auckland tourism vouchers being distributed

The first wave of Explore Tāmaki Makaurau vouchers are being released on Saturday.

A general nightime view of the Auckland skyline as seen from the new Park Hyatt hotel in the Viaduct Basin. (Source: Getty)

The vouchers are aimed at reactivating Auckland tourism after months of Covid-19 lockdown.

They range from $50 for individuals to $100 for families and can be put towards activities around Auckland.

So far 140,000 people have applied for 100,000 vouchers.

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said last month the Explore Auckland scheme was part of a $37.5 million package put together with Auckland Council and Auckland Unlimited.

Vouchers will be allocated in four rounds from January to March.

Successful applicants will be notified via email and will have until the end of April to use them.

People will also have 14 days to redeem their voucher on the Explore Auckland website.