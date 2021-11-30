Aucklanders to get attractions vouchers to 'spark' recovery

The Government is releasing 100,000 vouchers for Aucklanders to access local attractions and get discounts, in an attempt to "spark the city’s arts and culture life again, reactivate economic activity and enhance people’s wellbeing over summer".

The Auckland cityscape. (Source: istock.com)

The zoo, swimming pools, museums and galleries are expected to be part of the $12 million 'Explore Tāmaki Makaurau this summer' programme, while commercial operators can opt in. The vouchers are available for families and individuals. Aucklanders can register their interest from December 15.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said it would "help get Aucklanders out and experience the city while providing much needed foot traffic in the CBD".

“We are also immediately boosting funding for foodbanks and community food organisations to meet demand and to ensure they’re able to support households this Christmas.

Meerkats at Auckland Zoo. (Source: Getty)

"Families need a break, businesses need new customers, and those in the most hardship also need help with the basics like food. This package will help to spark the city’s arts and culture life again, reactivate economic activity and enhance people’s wellbeing over summer," Sepuloni said.

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said the scheme was part of a $37.5 million package put together with Auckland Council and Auckland Unlimited.

As part of the package, food banks and community food organisations will receive an "immediate" $12 million funding boost. It is estimated this could translate to roughly 84,000 food parcels and will be run by the Ministry of Social Development through community providers.

People shop along Ponsonby Road in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The package also contains a $10m contestable fund which business associations, community groups and cultural organisations can access to organise summer events that are free for the public.

Funding will apply to events held between December 15 to April 3, 2022. Funding will be available from December 15.

The allocation of vouchers will be done from mid-January by Auckland Unlimited — the region's economic and cultural development agency — via an online platform.

Vouchers will be redeemable until the end of April 2022.