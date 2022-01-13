Explore Auckland vouchers in big demand as 140K apply

A Government-supported voucher package aimed at reactivating Auckland tourism after months of lockdown has proved so popular, demand has outstripped supply.

Auckland CBD (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

So far 140,000 people have applied for 100,000 vouchers.

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said last month the Explore Auckland scheme was part of a $37.5 million package put together with Auckland Council and Auckland Unlimited.

It includes vouchers worth $50 for individuals and $100 for families to visit attractions, make use of discounts to Auckland Council facilities, and funding for events and food support.

Vouchers for Auckland attractions will be allocated in four rounds from January to March and successful applicants have until the end of April to use them.

The first round of vouchers will be released on Saturday January 15. Recipients need to have a vaccination pass to access venues.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says the programme provides an overdue boost in business for Auckland’s attraction and activity operators.

“We have had great feedback and interest from operators to take part in the programme and we are thrilled to showcase such wide range of fun experiences on offer across Auckland.

“As expected, thousands of Aucklanders have registered for vouchers, and we want to remind Aucklanders that they can still register for a voucher until February 25 for the remaining three draws,” Ford says.

Vouchers have been allocated randomly through an automated process and will be distributed based on the population size of each local area.

The voucher allocation formula is based on local boards made up by a series of postcodes in order to achieve an even distribution of vouchers across all eligible areas and communities.

People will have 14 days to redeem their voucher on the Explore Auckland website and any amount of the unused amount can also be redeemed.

Mayor Phil Goff is encouraging Aucklanders to make the most of the opportunity to get out and explore their region over the summer months.

“These vouchers recognise the long months of lockdown in 2021 when Aucklanders made significant sacrifices to protect the rest of New Zealand from Covid-19,” he says.

“I hope families and people throughout the region will enjoy this opportunity to experience some of the world-class attractions and destinations that make Auckland a great place to live. By encouraging people to move around the city and visit new places, the vouchers will also provide a boost for businesses such as restaurants and cafes,” Goff says.

• Vouchers will be allocated on each of the following dates:

o Saturday 15 January 2022

o Tuesday 01 February 2022

o Tuesday 15 February 2022

o Tuesday 01 March 2022