A man critically injured in a crash in Lower Hutt earlier this month has died of his injuries.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene of the single-car crash on Coast Road, in Wainuiomata, around 11.45pm on January 2.

The 35-year-old died of his injuries in Wellington Hospital on Friday.

Two other people who were in the vehicle received minor to moderate injuries following the crash.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.